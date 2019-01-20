Share:

LAHORE - PML-Q spokesman Kamil Ali Agha has denied any development in settlement of differences with the ruling PTI in Punjab.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, he claimed the PTI ministers were creating hindrances in working of PML-Q lawmakers in their respective constituencies. The problem, he added, existed for over two months and the PTI senior leadership was informed about the issue on different occasions. But, he claimed, the issues remained unaddressed. The hurdles and interference of PTI ministers, according to Aga, was reached the level that it resulted in resignation of a PML-Q minister of good reputation on Friday.

He said the PML-Q remained ally of different governments in the past but it had never went through such a worst treatment which it had been experiencing with the PTI.

Claiming the PML-Q had offered its unconditional support to PTI to form the government after general election, he regretted the ruling party however badly failed to accommodate its ally. Aga warned the PML-Q’s trust level would further breach and will reach at point of no return if the issues were not resolved immediately.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Ch said the reservations of PML-Q will be addressed as no ally was leaving the PTI. In a media talk, he said PTI and PML-Q were two different political parties and emergence of minor differences between the two was not a big issue. He, however, said PTI leadership would soon hold meeting with Ch Shujaat and Ch Parvez to discuss the matters.

There are media reports that the rift between two parties continues to intensify as Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar on Saturday failed to convince Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi over disagreements. Reportedly, CM Buzdar met Elahi to address his grievances, however Elahi complained of matters not being resolved after a consensus was achieved amongst them.

“There has been no implementation on certain issues which were to be fixed as part of our alliance,” Elahi said. The political situation deteriorated when Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Ammar Yasir, the lone minister of the PML-Q in the Punjab cabinet, tendered his resignation on Friday to Chaudhrys, only a few days after Fawad Ch talked about creating a forward bloc in the PML-Q. Besides, following the meeting, Elahi revealed that his party was to be given two federal and two Punjab ministries. Responding to the speaker, Buzdar said he was not aware about the matter and it would be discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There are reports that CM Buzdar also conveyed a message from PM House to Chaudhrys in the meeting.

ISSUES SETTLED WITH CHAUDHRY BROTHERS: CHOHAN

Online adds: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claimed yesterday that issues had been settled with Chaudhry brothers. Talking to media persons here, Chohan said Ch Parvez Elahi and Usman Buzdar had met and the problem had been resolved.

He said Chaudhry brothers knew who were their friends and who were their foes. Chaudhry brothers were highly intelligent and prudent politicians, therefore, the desire of rivals will not be fulfilled. He held that Chaudhry brothers were key pillars of present system.

He pointed out that Ammar Yasir issue did not relate to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Had he talked to Punjab CM, the problem would have been resolved. “Yasir is our friend and he will remain with us,” he was of the view.