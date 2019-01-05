Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Anti Narcotics Force has foiled a smuggling bid at New Islamabad International Airport by arresting a passenger and recovering drugs from his possession, informed sources on Saturday. ANF registered a case against the accused and has begun investigation, they said.

According to sources, ANF staff was on routine duty when they spotted suspicious activities of a passenger namely Qamar Gull. Upon checking of luggage, the ANF recovered 2770 grams of Charas and arrested him on the spot, they said. The passenger was shifted to ANF counter for further investigation and a case has also been lodged against him. The passenger was trying to board in a flight number QR-615 to travel to Doha from Islamabad, sources said.