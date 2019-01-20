Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Saturday arrested 10 outlaws from various localities of the city and recovered hashish, stolen car and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police had accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Karachi Company police arrested Umer Ehatshim and recovered 260 gram hashish from him. Kohsar police arrested Israr and recovered 260 gram hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Iftikhar and recovered 1220 gram hashish from him. Noon police arrested accused Janat Gul and recovered 1050 gram hashish from him.

Similarly, Nilore police arrested Faisal Mehmood and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him. Khana Police arrested Ramesh Shaukat for the possession of a 30 bore pistol and held Umair Jameel for decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Shahzad Town police arrested Nazeer Ahmed and recovered 375 gram hashish from him. Lohi bher police arrested two accused Qaisar and Sajjad for alleged involvement in decanting gas in cylinders illegally. Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police recovered a car stolen from area of Kotwali police station District Faisalabad. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation from them is underway.