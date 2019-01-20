Share:

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Kamran Khan Bangash has said that computer education is being provided to 16000 students at secondary level through early age programme in the province.

In an Interview here on Sunday, Kamran Bangash said the government will impart training in digital skills to 8000 youth in the next five years.

He said computerized facilitation centers will also be established at local government offices to facilitate the general public.

The Advisor to Chief Minister said that provision of latest education in line with the needs of the modern world is top priority of the provincial government.