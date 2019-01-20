Share:

ISLAMABAD - The city district government has placed 9 persons in the Fourth Schedule after the police, and intelligence agencies recommended so, according to separate notification issued by Chief Commissioner Islamabad office here on Saturday. The 9 persons include Muhammad Musawar Abbasi son of Muhammad Boota, resident of house No. 272, street No. 11, Shehzad Town Islamabad; Raja Ali Akbar son of Wallayat Hussain, resident of Ghauri Town, Islamabad; Asif Khokhar son of Muhammad Nawaz, resident of Ali Pur, Islamabad; Ch. Abdul Rehman son of Rehmat Ali, resident of Service Road Ghauri Town, Islamabad; Khurram Shehzad son of Haji Javed, resident of Humak Model Town, Islamabad; Raja Razi ur Rehman son of Abdul Rehman, resident of Kund Phulgran, Bhara Kahu, Islamabad; Raja Nasir Hanif son of Muhammad Hanif, resident of Phulgran, Bhara Kahu Islamabad; Sain Fazal Inam Sabir son of Fazal Karim, resident of Chaklala Scheme-III, Rawalpindi and Ch. Mudassar son of Muhammad Nazar, resident of Sihala, Islamabad.

The notifications said that the Chief Commissioner ICT exercising the powers conferred on him by sub-section (1) of section 11-EE of the ATA, 1997, read with the ICT administration order and all other enabling powers in that behalf, notifies placement of the names in fourth Schedule of ATA 1997. The action has been taken on the reports of SSP, Islamabad which were recommended by district magistrate and endorsed by District Intelligence Committee. The names of the persons have been put in the Fourth Schedule allegedly for illegal occupation of state land and other illegalities.