ISLAMABAD - Minister of National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani visited two teaching hospitals in the city on Saturday to inspect the facilities available for the patients and their attendants. He ordered the management of a teaching hospital to restore the classrooms for medical students that were earlier was converted into children wards by the management.

According to details, Aamir Mehmood Kiyani first arrived at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) where he was received by Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Nasir and other health department officials. The minister inspected different departments of the hospital including Emergency and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and talked to the patients about the health facilities being provided by the hospital. He also inspected the renovation work in the hospital being done on directives of PM of Pakistan to improve health facilities. Later on, he proceeded to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), where he visited the Paediatric Department. The minister was welcomed by Medical Superintendent (MS) BBH Dr Tariq Masood Khan Niazi, Head of Paediatric Department Prof Dr Rai Asghar, Dr Muhammad Hussain and other senior doctors.

The federal minister took notice of the abolishment of classrooms by the management of BBH in Academic Block of Paediatric Department and directed the Medical Superintendent (MS) to restore the classes so that medical students could continue study and research work there. It may be noted here that the management of BBH had converted the classrooms into children wards. Sources disclosed that the minister advised the management of BBH to utilize other halls and rooms for children wards where there is no rush of patients or those which have been locked. Meanwhile, a meeting of Young Doctors Association (YDA) Rawalpindi was held in which all the presidents and cabinet members of YDA HFH, BBH and DHQ participated. Agenda of the meeting was “Political intimidation of Raja Basharat and threatening call to Dr Tariq Niazi MS BBH Rawalpindi.”Addressing the meeting, the elected representatives of YDA said they were closely following the case that an MPA of PMLN presented the “adjournment motion” (tehreek Iltwa) against MS BBH and now they are threatening the health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid to suspend MS BBH who is an honest and dedicated MS. “We are thankful to the health minister who stood with MS BBH as she knows that he is an honest person and he is working beyond his capacity for betterment of healthcare system,” they said. They said that saying no to unjustifiable demands of political mafia is not a crime. They also requested the PM to kick out such people from their party otherwise they will ruin the image and working of PTI. YDA has unanimously decided to stand with MS BBH. They said YDA would launch a protest movement if anybody tried to victimize the MS.