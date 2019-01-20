Share:

HYDERABAD - A Medico Legal Officer at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) has prepared the postmortem report of a student who was found shot dead in his hostel room in Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS).

An official, who requested anonymity, informed here Saturday that 21 years Muhammad Atif Arain, a 3rd year MBBS student, had died 12 to 14 hours before he was brought to the hospital.

“The gunshot is at right side of the head and gun was fired point blank,” he told.

According to him, no poisonous substance or narcotics were found in his blood samples. On the other hand, Jamshoro police have lodged an FIR on the state’s complaint about the death.

According to complainant in the FIR, Assistant Sub Inspector Peeral Khan Solangi stated that it was accidental fire which took life of Arain.

He further stated that the police were informed about the incident by the university’s administration and that the body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem in presence of the deceased young man’s uncle Shahid Iqbal.

Station House Officer Jamshoro police station Ashfaq Mangi informed that the hostel’s watchman Wahid Bux Brohi and a security guard Muhammad Sharif Babbur had been detained for interrogation.He told that the police had also recorded statements of the faculty, students and inmates.According to him, Arain sent last message from his cell to his inmate Rafay who had left the hostel for his village a day before the incident.

The license of the pistol found from Arain’s room was issued on his father’s name, he added.