Share:

SADIQABAD - A leader of Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PMLF) said that the accountability process of PML-N and PPP was essential.

In a telephonic conversation with the party’s district secretary, PMLF district president Makhdoom Syed Ashraf Iqbal said that the government’s steps for the accountability of the corrupt were appreciable. He said that the role of PMLF in national politics would also be remembered. He added that by following in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam, the PMLF would continue playing its role for the development, peace and prosperity of Pakistan. He also appointed Gull Muhammad Khan as additional district secretary and said that he would play his role for the unity of party workers and smooth working of the party.

DIES

Syed Samar Gillani, brother of the leader of Jamait Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) Syed Shadabul Hassan Shah Gillani, died here the other day. His Qul ceremony was held at Saddiqia Masjid, Ilyas Colony.

Women protest against gas loadshedding

A large number of women staged a protest in front of the local office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) against gas outages.

They were holding sticks and blocked Zorkot Road for traffic. The SNGPL officials responded to the protest only by fleeing away from their offices.

Talking to media, the protesting women said that due to gas loadshedding and low pressure, they were facing too many difficulties and resorted to protest. They demanded uninterrupted gas supply from SNGPL authorities.

Man crushed to death by train

A man was crushed to death by a train on Saturday morning at Shorkot Cantonment Railway station. The deceased was a private school teacher Ishaq Bajwa. He had attempted to board the moving Karachi-bound Pakistan Express train, but his foot slipped and he fell into the space between train and platform and was crushed to death under the wheels of the train.