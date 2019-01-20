Share:

SIALKOT - The district administration remained on "high alert" in a bid to avert any possible suspension of any official by the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to Sialkot here Sunday (today).

The district administration has issued special directions to heads of all the nation-building departments to be alert and present in their offices especially during the CM's visit to Sialkot on Sunday. "No absence, risk or any mistake by anyone would be tolerated during CM's visit to Sialkot", the district administration cautioned the officers.

Officials added that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will formally launch the PIA's passenger flights to Europe from Sialkot international airport during a ceremony to be held at Sialkot international airport during the visit.

Later, the CM is expected to make surprise visits to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, and THQ Civil Hospitals in Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils, besides, inspecting cleanliness situation on city roads besides visiting the Child Protection Bureau Sialkot and other government offices in Sialkot city.

The sanitation staff of both Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) remained busy removing garbage from all city roads ahead of CM's visit.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, while presiding over an important meeting held at DC Office here, reviewed in details arrangements regarding CM's visit to Sialkot.

It is to be recalled that on November 28, 2018, Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar had made Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu and DPO Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani as OSD and transferred them to Lahore with immediate effect for not making proper security arrangements and bad cleanliness situation in Sialkot during the CM's sudden visit to Sialkot along with the Prime Minister Imran Khan after launching the mega project of Kartarpur Corridor near Shakargarh.

Anti-kite-flyer swoop continues

The police have arrested as many as 22 accused for selling, purchasing and flying kites in various areas of Sialkot city here on Saturday.

According to local senior police officials, the police continued crackdown on those involved in kite flying.

Police have sent the accused including Qasim, Faizan, Abdullah, Zeeshan, Mubashar, Ikram, Usman, Muhammad Iqbal, Bashir Ahmed, Khalid, Kashif, Arif Mehmood, Zafar Ali, Basharat Ali, Haseeb Iqbal, Saleem Akhtar, Abdul Majeed, Shoaib, Imran, Hassan, Asad Ali and Naeem Ahmed behind the bars after registration separate cases against them.

The police have also recovered a big quantity of kites, strings and metaled strings as well. Further investigation is underway in this regard.