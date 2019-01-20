Share:

MULTAN/FAISALABAD - The three-day vaccination round of national polio eradication campaign will begin from January 21 and 838,000 children below the age of five year will be administered vaccine in Multan district.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Mudassar Riaz Malik declared on Saturday vaccination of all kids would be ensured and strict action would be taken such parents or guardians who resisted the vaccination of children. "We'll ensure these steps so that no kid misses out polio drops. It's imperative to prevent children from permanent disability," he added. He said that all out security would be given to the polio vaccination teams.

He said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan was one of those few countries where this crippling virus still existed. He said that steps on war footings would be taken to eradicate polio virus. He disclosed that 2195 teams had been constituted to vaccinate children in Multan district.

CEO Health Dr. Munawar Abbas said that polio vaccination camps would be set up at all public spots including bus stands, railway station, airport, hospitals and dispensaries. He said that Multan was polio-free for the last many years.

In Faisalabad, as many as 1.370 million children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine in the district during the next national anti-polio campaign which would be continued from 21 to 23 January and additional two days would observed as sweeping for achieving 100% result of the campaign. Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar stated while inaugurating anti-polio campaign at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital. CEO District Health Authority Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Sipra, DHO Dr Muhammad Asif Shahzad, Medical Superintendent Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital Dr Hafiz Mukhtar Randhawa, Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers of the health department were also present on the occasion. The DC said that repeated anti-polio campaigns are being carried out to completely root out polio virus. He urged upon the parents to get their children vaccinated during the anti-polio campaign for complete eradication of polio virus from the country. He directed the health department officers for effective monitoring of the campaign to achieve the 100 % target. He said that strict monitoring would be carried out to the campaign and no negligence would be tolerated during the campaign of anti-polio.