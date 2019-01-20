Share:

Lahore - Meteorological department has forecast countrywide rains with snowfall over the hills during the next four days.

According to the experts, a fresh westerly wave has entered western parts of the country. It is likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday to Wednesday. Moderate to heavy snowfall is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Rain is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, DI Khan, Bannu and DG Khan divisions from Saturday (evening/night) to Sunday. Light rain is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Bahawalpur and Multan on Sunday.

Moderate to heavy rain with snowfall over the hills can trigger landslides/avalanches in Malakand, Hazara division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Monday to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of cold wave on Saturday.

Astore remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 10 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Gupis was recorded -09C, Bagrote -08C, Kalam -07C, Skardu -06C, Hunza -05C, Parachinar and Malamjabba -03C, Dir -02C, Drosh and Rawalakot -01C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 06C.

Excessive usage of heaters led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for families.