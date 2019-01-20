Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has formally approved amendment in the promotion criteria in CDA Employees (Service) Regulations, 1992 so as to also accommodate staff nurses of the CDA Hospital here having qualification of ‘Registered Nurse-Bachelor of Science in Nursing’ (RN-BSN) for the promotion to Head Nurse in BS-17. There had been a long pending demand by the staff nurses having degree of RN-BSN that they also be considered for promotion to the post of Head Nurse, however, there was no provision but for the diploma holding nurses.

Previously, the promotion criteria from the post of Staff Nurse (BS-16) to Head Nurse (BS-17) in the CDA Service Regulations 1992 was five years service as Staff Nurse; diploma in General Nursing; diploma in Midwifery and diploma in Administration and Teaching. Furthermore, the above-mentioned promotion criteria of staff nurse to head nurse in CDA Service Regulations 1992 did not include new post graduate qualification titled ‘Registered Nurse-Bachelor of Science in Nursing’.

Therefore, only diploma holders were entitled for promotion from Staff Nurse to Head Nurse and nurses having RNBSN were not entitled for promotion as per the previous rules. Due to this, the nursing staff holding RNBSN degree approached Islamabad High Court for changing promotion criteria so as to accommodate them. After heading, the IHC had made a direction to submit the case to CDA Board. Moreover, RNBSN qualification has also been recognized by the Higher Education Commission vide letter dated 31 January 2018. Executive Director CDA hospital had briefed the CDA Board on the issue during the meeting.

The CDA Board, after due deliberations, cross examination and scrutiny of records, approved the summary moved by the Member Admin, subject to fulfilment of codal formalities and usual HR/audit checks, during its 13th meeting. According to the officials in the CDA, the demand of the staff nurses having RNBSN degree was genuine. Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that F-9 Park situated at an ideal location due to its surroundings must be maintained as hub of healthy recreational and amusement facilities for the public. He expressed these views during his visit to F-9 Park here on Saturday. On this occasion officers of Environment Wing were also present.

The Mayor expressed his displeasure over the accumulation of sewerage water in certain area of the park as well as grown wild bushes and grass on both sides of the walking track and directed the concerned officers to take immediate measures for removal of shrubs and wild grass. He also directed the formations concerned for ensuring proper cleanliness and plantation of flowering plants. He further directed the concerned officers to provide all basic facilities in the park, so that the visitors could enjoy all available recreational facilities.