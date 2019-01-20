Share:

LAKE BUENA VISTA - Brooke Henderson of Canada kept out of trouble and kept bogeys off her card Friday on her way to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot lead in the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, the winners-only start to the LPGA Tour season. Henderson had the only bogey-free round at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons. Ariya Jutanugarn, the No. 1 player in women’s golf who captured every major award last season, made two bogeys, including the par-3 closing hole. The Thai is not sure how she didn’t make more, considering how she hit the ball. She mixed in six birdies over an 11-hole stretch and it added up to a 67, leaving her two shots back and tied for second along with Lydia Ko (68) and Eun-Hee Ji (67). Henderson tries to match Sandra Post for the most LPGA titles by a Canadian.