ISLAMABAD - The PTI led coalition government is failing to control the budget deficit , which is expected to go beyond Rs2200 billion due to the rupee depreciation and massive shortfall in tax collection that had caused cost around Rs324 billion to the government.

The rupee devaluation and massive gap in tax collection is forcing the government to announce second mini budget in its five months tenure. “The government is announcing the mini budget to offset the impact of rupee depreciation and shortfall in tax collection during six months of the current fiscal year,” said a top official of the ministry of finance. He further said that government could not keep the deficit under control without announcing mini budget. However, he did not share the revised budget deficit target.

The government would have to pay additional Rs166.86 billion on interest payment on foreign loans during ongoing fiscal year mainly due to the sharp depreciation in local currency and increase in interest rate. The ministry of finance had upward revised the interest payment on foreign loans to Rs1.79 trillion for the year 2018-19. Initially, at the time of budget for current fiscal year, the government had earmarked Rs1.62 trillion for interest payment for the current fiscal year. However, the government would have to pay additional Rs166.86 billion on interest payment only due to rupee depreciation.

On the other hand, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is struggling to achieve its tax collection target. The FBR had faced tax collection shortfall of Rs158 billion during first six months (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal year. The FBR had collected Rs1894 billion during six months as against the target of Rs2052 billion. Keeping in view the current trend, the FBR could not reach to its target of Rs4390 billion set for the ongoing fiscal year.

Now, the government had decided to present the mini budget in National Assembly on January 23. This would be the second mini budget of PTI led government in its five months tenure. The government is planning to take some additional tax measures of around Rs150 billion in the upcoming mini budget. In revenue measures, the government is considering several options in the next mini budget. The proposals, which are currently under consideration, included increase in sales tax on petroleum products, enhancing Federal Excise Duty (FED) on several commodities like cement, beverages, cigarettes and vehicles (1600cc and above). Similarly, another option of imposing FED on usage of cellular phone is also under consideration through upcoming mini-budget to increase tax collection.

According to unofficial reports, the government is likely to upward revise the budget deficit target to 5.6 or 5.5 percent of the GDP for the ongoing fiscal year as against the earlier envisaged target of 5.1 percent for the current fiscal year.

Former minister for Finance Miftah Ismail had also criticized the incumbent government for failing in controlling budget deficit . On his social media account, he said the budget deficit had increased to 2.8 percent of the GDP during first half (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal year. “It was higher than any first half of last five year rule of PML-N-led regime”.

The Nation has tried to contact spokesperson of ministry of finance but he was not available for the comment.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan had recorded a budget deficit of Rs541.7 billion during the first quarter (July to September) of the ongoing fiscal (FY2019) year. The country’s expenditures had stood at Rs1.64 trillion as against the revenues of Rs1.1 trillion during July-September period of FY2019. The budget deficit has recorded at Rs541.7 billion (1.4 percent of the GDP), according to the latest data of ministry of finance. The budget deficit during first quarter of current financial year is higher than the deficit of corresponding period of previous year when it was 1.2 percent of the GDP.