KARACHI:- Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram heaped praises on Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah by saying that he has the best and most effective yorker in international cricket right now. “Jasprit Bumrah has the best and the most effective yorker among fast bowlers playing international cricket now,” Akram told PTI during an interaction. “Bumrah has an exceptional action, very different from other fast bowlers and yet he gets the ball to swing and also move off the deck at good pace,” Akram said.