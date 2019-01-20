Share:

LAHORE - “Best result in healthcare and quality medical education can be achieved by bringing together the researches and policymakers so that research is based on need and policies are based on evidence”.

This was the message by researchers, medical writers and editors at a conference held here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Saturday with the theme of “Challenges in Medical Journalism”. The inaugural session of three-day national conference was chaired by renowned physician and former principal of King Edward Medical College Lahore, Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) president Justice (R) Shakir Ullah Jan and University of Faisalabad chairman board of governors, Muhammad Amin.

Prof Khawaja Sadiq Hussain said that research and medical writing had never been a priority for doctors as their main concern was to treat patients.

“But now things are changing. Today’s doctor knows the importance of good medical writing as science depends on clear and accurate reporting – an otherwise meticulous research can appear flawed if it is poorly presented”, he added. Justice (R) Shakir Ullah Jan said that there was a dearth of research in medical education especially at undergraduate level.

“Most medical colleges have their own journals but the standard of published papers is not up to the mark”, he said adding that special editorial teams should be set up and symposia, seminars and workshops should be arranged for them.

UHS VC Prof Javed Akram said that medical journals could add to knowledge by publishing quality research and ensuring that a peer review process was in place.

“It must also be ensured that journals are published regularly and reach out to readers”, he opined. He added that the conference presented an opportunity to show the vital importance of journals for the dissemination of health research and for the attainment of better healthcare for all. He said that the UHS would soon start a two-year master degree programme in medical journalism.

Secretary General of Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME) and chief organizer of the conference, Shaukat Ali Jawaid said that the conference aimed at promoting collaboration among editors, authors, researchers and publishers of medical journals and upgrading the quality of scholarly publications in medicine and health sciences in the country. He said that one of the aims of the conference was to improve editorial standards and promote professionalism in medical editing through education, self-criticism and self-guidance. He said that awareness in clinical research was growing and it was being carried out in all medical institutions.

“Number of scientific publications has increased four-folds. However, there is still a question mark on the standards of medical publications in the country”, he said adding that out of more than 50 medical journals being published in the country, only three were recognized internationally for last three decades or so.

The three-day conference is being organized in collaboration with Eastern Mediterranean Association of Medical Editors (EMAME), Pakistan Association of Medical Editors (PAME), King Edward Medical University Lahore and Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore.

The conference is targeted at editors, editorial staff, reviewers and referees of biomedical journals besides academicians and medical writers. The scientific programme includes keynote lectures, seminars, panel discussions and four workshops on medical writing, publication ethic, proposal writing, incorporating technology into medical journalism and peer review for editors, reviewers and authors.

A wide range of topics such as research integrity, ethical issues in medical journal editing, role of national regulatory bodies, practical issues in medical editing, author’s and editor’s rights and social responsibilities of medical journalism were discussed in the conference.

The guest speakers of the conference included Prof MB Rokni, Editor, Iranian Journal of Public Health, Dr Hamid Hussain, Vice President EMAME, UAE, Prof Sultan Ayoub Meo, Saudi Arabia, Prof Ahmad Badar, Saudi Arabia, Prof Jamsheed Akhtar, Editor JCPSP, Karachi, Prof Akhtar Sherin, Chief Editor, Khyber Medical University Journal, Peshawar and Maj Gen (R) Prof Muhammad Aslam, Pro-VC, National University of Medical Sciences, Rawalpindi.