BEIJING - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will pay an official visit to China on Jan. 20-23 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Hun Sen was born in Cambodia’s Kampong Cham Province in August 1952. He joined the fight against the United States in 1970 to protect his home country, and served successively as company commander, battalion commander and regimental commander. He participated in more than 100 battles and suffered multiple injuries. He has held different positions in the Cambodian administrations since 1979, including foreign minister, deputy prime minister and prime minister. Hun Sen served as second prime minister of Cambodia and co commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces after the first general election in 1993.

He became the Cambodian prime minister after winning the general election in 1998 and was reelected in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018.

Hun Sen is married and has five children. His wife Bun Rany serves as the president of the Cambodian Red Cross.