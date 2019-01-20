Share:

KARACHI - Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman has said that providing support to others is a big work and it is our duty to help others. We can also spread happiness through our behaviour with others. Special persons have lot of capabilities and that is why blind persons did such works which were not possible for even those who have everything of life.

He said this while addressing as chief guest in a ceremony held under the arrangements of Amigos Welfare Trust for Blind Persons in which winter cloths and other utilities were distributed among needy persons.

“Everyone should support and encourage blind persons. KMC already gave jobs to blind persons and will do so now. KMC hut will also be arranged for picnic at seaside for these people,” the commissioner added.

President of the Trust Anwar Masih and president Lions Eye Bank Welfare Society Nazim Rajani, president Lions Airport Farzana Zaidi, vice president of Amigos Welfare Trust Bilal Shafi Patel, Sir Inam and a good number of blind persons were also present on this occasion.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that it was a matter of concern that the numbers of blind persons in Pakistan were increasing and they have lots of problems along with few resources but the efforts being made by them were worth admiring. We should also play our role on various platforms for resolution of their problems. He said that every person would have to perform his duty so that blind persons could play their role as useful citizens.

He said that well off people, social organizations and civil society should pay their attention towards special persons, patronize and support them as much as possible.

He said that Allah almighty has blessed them with lots of skills and our little attention and effort could make them useful citizens. He said that such measures were being taken by which special persons could earn bread and butter for their families as well.

On this occasion the president of Amigos Welfare Trust Anwar Masih said that he was very thankful to KMC for its support and cooperation for this trust.