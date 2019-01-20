Share:

KASUR - District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Shehzad Asif has announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for the station house officers (SHOs) of Pattoki Saddar and Kasur Saddr and their teams for their efforts to successfully eradicate the sale of locally brewed liquor.

According to police, on the orders of RPO Sheikupura Region Bilal Sadiq Kamyana and under the supervision of Kasur DPO, a special operation had been launched against the sale of locally brewed liquor across the district during the last 10 days of December 2018. During the operation, the police arrested as many as 157 notorious moonshiners and seized 11,520 litres of liquor and 4,135 litres of lahan.

Kasur Saddr police SHO M Adrees and his team arrested 22 suspects in different raids and recovered 2,892 litres of liquor, 1,780 litres of lahan and 19 liquor distilling furnaces. Similarly, Pattoki Saddr police SHO Mehmoodul Hassan arrested 24 suspects and seized 3,549 litres of locally brewed liquor 200 litres of lahan and liquor distilling apparatus.

The DPO said that the crackdown on absconders would continue till January 31. He warned: “Officers with significant performance will be rewarded while the bad performers will be punished.”