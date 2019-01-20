Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has asked the deputy commissioners of all districts of the province to ensure cleanliness within their respective jurisdictions and submit report within a week.

While presiding over a meeting of the deputy commissioners in his office here, Shah maintained that all formalities must be completed for employment to the genuine candidates on diseased and disable quota, as well also ensure issuance of appointment orders and joining of their duties in due course. He also summoned a report regarding proceedings of recruitment in disable and diseased quota

The chief secretary submitted progress regarding action against the menace of narcotics with the specific reference of its supply to children and students to the federal minister for narcotics control through video conference.

The salient features of report included text books syllabus from class 1 to 12, treatment centers of narcotics patients and anti-narcotics performance by the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, Shah also met with a delegation of United Nation Office for Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) led Ms. Sadia Awa and exchanged views for eradication measures to the save the people from the addiction.