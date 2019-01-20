Share:

The number of people killed in an explosion at a ruptured oil pipeline in Mexico's central Hidalgo state has climbed to 76, the Universal newspaper reported on Sunday.

The previous death toll stood at 73.

The deadly explosion at Mexico’s major Tuxpan-Tula pipeline was caused by the pipeline rupture by suspected fuel thieves, the Pemex energy company said.

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged on Saturday to intensify his fight against fuel theft. The government's strategy includes using tanker trucks to deliver fuel.