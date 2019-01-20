Share:

Pakistan is slowly but surely gaining a foothold in its foreign diplomatic overtures. In the last couple of months, the Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan has been rigorously working towards improvement in relations with several countries. The new government has also expressed a desire to work on a relationship with India, which has conveniently been sidelined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the upcoming elections in his country and the radical stance that his party adheres to against Pakistan. A milestone in such a situation is landing a meeting with the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Maria Espinosa.

This meeting was specifically in reference to the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). This information has been conveniently kept under wraps by our neighbour, not just with a strong hold on communication networks and digital platforms but also negating the information on several international fronts. The acknowledgment by the UNGA President that India must respect the rights of Kashmiris is a testament to Pakistan’s peace efforts in the region.

President Espinosa acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for the cause. Their response to a request made in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) shows their commitment to human rights across the board. This can have a positive impact on building a relationship with India. The trends in the Indian election campaigns also hint towards a shift in the inclination of voters and if the Congress is brought back in government, there is a fairly high chance that both Pakistan and India can work towards a better diplomatic relationship. It is imperative for the stability of the region that the Indian government joins Pakistan at the dialogue table. This can happen with a slight push from foreign bodies, like the UNGA.