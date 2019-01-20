Share:

MELBOURNE - The big names in tennis booked their spot in the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep and Serena Williams all cruising to victory.

Although it took world No. 1 Djokovic four sets to dispatch of talented teen Denis Shapovalov, the experience and power of the Serb would prove too much in the third round match-up and he took the contest 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

“I just tried to be in the moment and weather the storm,” said the Serb, who was unsettled when the lights were switched on in Rod Laver Arena for television reasons, despite it still being daylight. “Completely unnecessary to turn on the lights,” he said in roasting the organisers.

Djokovic’s victory means he is guaranteed to stay world number one when the new rankings are released after the tournament. He next plays another up-and-coming star, Russia’s 15th seed Daniil Medvedev, who eased past David Goffin and has yet to drop a set.

Canada’s Milos Raonic also came out on top against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, with the final score ending 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6), while Japanese veteran Kei Nishikori overcame a tough first set to eclipse Joao Sousa 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-2.

Fourth seeded German Alexander Zverev made light work of local star Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 and fellow Aussie Alexei Popyrin also exited the tournament at the hands of Frenchman Luca Pouille in a thrilling five-set battle 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-7 (10), 4-6, 6-3.

In the days other men’s matches 11th seed Borna Coric out did Filip Krajinovic 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, Spanish hitter Pablo Carreno Busta got past 12th seed Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev proved too strong for David Goffin, winning in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

In the women’s bracket, World number one Simona Halep set up a headline last 16 showdown with Serena Williams by beating her sister Venus. The Romanian finally hit form to pull off her best win of the year and cruise past the veteran American 6-2, 6-3. “I was super-motivated today,” she said after being taken to three sets in both her opening two matches as she bounces back from a herniated disc that ended her 2018 season early.

“I have nothing to lose,” she added, looking ahead to Monday’s clash against 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena. “I playing against a great champion. It’s going to a bigger challenge but I’m ready to face it.”

Serena Williams blasted Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska off the court in a 6-2, 6-1 victory before consoling her at the net as the teenager burst into tears. The ominous 37-year-old, seeded 16, has dropped just nine games in her three matches so far on her first return to the tournament since winning it in 2017 while pregnant. “I just play each match at a time, play as hard as I can and do the best I can. That really is all you can do,” she said as she zeroes in on an eighth Australian title and a record-equalling 24th Slam crown.

7th seed Karolina Pliskova outlasted Camila Giorgi despite a second set scare 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. It was also an impressive performance for world No. 1 Halep who outworked Venus Williams to claim a comprehensive 6-2, 6-3 win, while American Madison Keys managed to upset 12th seed Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-2.

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza won a close contest against Timea Bacsinszky 7-6 (5), 6-2. Reigning U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka came back from one set down to edge out Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Su-wei 5-7, 6-4, 6-1. China’s Wang Qiang also failed to find her groove against Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova, with the match ending 6-3, 6-3, while fellow countryman Zhang Shuai bowed out in a tight contest against 6th seed Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 5-7.