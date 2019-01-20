Share:

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has disclosed that an Egyptian billionaire has offered to build 100,000 housing units in Pakistan.

In a tweet, he said Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris has offered to build 100,000 housing units in Pakistan to help realize Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of Naya Pakistan Housing Project.

Ora Developers owned by Naguib Sawiris is already engaged in the construction of a multibillion-dollar housing scheme named ‘Eighteen’ which was launched in 2017 in Islamabad with local partners, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders.