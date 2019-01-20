Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that the government will continue its efforts for a drug-free society in the country. He was addressing the participants of a seminar held here Saturday. The seminar titled ‘Awareness and Advocacy Initiative on Social Inclusion and Hazard of Drugs’ was organized in joint collaboration of ICT police and Roots Millennium Education. Federal Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi was the chief guest. It was attended by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG Operations Faisal Ali Raja, SSP Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed, SSP Security Muhammad Suleman, AIG Operations Sardar Ghias Gul, SP SB Zubair Shaikh and all zonal SPs.

Faisal Mushtaq CEO of Roots Millennium Education was the co-host, duly participated by renowned journalists, psychiatrist Dr. Rizwan Taj, teachers from various educational institutions, parents, students and media. The seminar was held at a local hotel for sensitizing the parents in particular and general public in general on the issue.

The principal focus of the drug awareness drive was to bring all stakeholders on one page. It was more or less interactive session. Videos regarding drugs addiction, kinds of drugs and its effects were shown to the participants. Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi gave a heartfelt speech and highlighted the cause. The MoS thread-barely touched upon the significance of the subject and stated that this resolve is undeterred and will continue till meeting its desired results.

He reiterated that the drive is in continuation of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s vision i.e. full throttle operation against drug and land mafia respectively. Afridi stated that IGP Islamabad since holding his reins have done a commendable job. A full fledge action and awareness campaign has been undertaken by IGP Islamabad, he added. “This seminar is a clear manifestation of government’s vision and seriousness of the law-enforcement agencies. In this campaign ANF endeavours cannot be overlooked,” he said further. He maintained that this campaign has started bearing fruits and he would especially emphasize on parents to shoulder their responsibilities and keep an eye on their children.

He stated that in a short span of period, a national seminar on drugs awareness through digital driven technology will be held at convention centre. He commended enlightened approach of IGP Islamabad. IGP Islamabad in his address thanked the MoS and CEO Faisal Mushtaq including audience and media.

The IGP resolved that he would continue the campaign as desired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the MoS Interior. The IGP emphasized upon the parents to feel their responsibilities. The IGP also recalled painful incidents, which would damage the whole family fabric in case of a child loss. He assured parents of Islamabad that he would go all out in eradication of this evil. The IGP expressed deepest gratitude for the remarks by MoS, academicians, parents and media.