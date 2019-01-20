Share:

The explosion occurred on the highway in a suburb of Damascus, Syria according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

"Explosion heard around the southern highway in Damascus area, first reports suggest a terrorist act," SANA reports.

All roads leading to the scene of the explosin have been closed, according to reports.

No further details have been given.

On 16 January, over 20 people were killed and more than a dozen others were wounded as a result of an explosion in the centre of the city of Manbij in Aleppo Governorate. Later, United States Central Command confirmed that four Americans had died as a result of the suicide attack.

Afterwards, the Daesh* terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. According to the local military council, the blast occurred near a military patrol of the international coalition in the city.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.