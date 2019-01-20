Share:

Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza has said that she is focusing on creating consensus among all federating units on key national issues and expressed the hope that she would be able to live up to people's expectations.

Reported by Radio Pakistan, In an interview with PTV, she said social justice is the dire need of the country and democracy is the name of accountability.

She said democracy would not be fruitful without holding accountability against corrupt people.

The Minister said corruption has damaged the country a lot but Prime Minister put the country on path of development as he is taking concrete measures to eliminate this menace.

Fehmida Mirza said that PTI-led government will bring revolutionary changes in all backward areas of the country by overhauling the institutions.