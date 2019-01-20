Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency tomorrow (Monday) will present an important report before the Senate Standing Committee on Interior on the illegal immigration, human smuggling and human trafficking of Pakistanis through air, land and sea routes.

FIA will also present its report on the incident of death of 11 Pakistani migrants in a boat drowning mishap in Libya in February last year. The committee will meet on Monday in the chair of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rehman Malik.

The presentation of the report is significant at a time when a four members inquiry committee of FIA headed by its Director Capt (retd) Mohammad Shoaib in a report has held guilty some officials of FIA for their alleged involvement in human smuggling from Islamabad airport. The report reveals that large number of people only from Islamabad airport were being smuggled since 2014. A brief summary of the investigation report has been sent to secretary interior and secretary Establishment Division for further action.

Meanwhile, Chairman Committee Rehman Malik has taken a very serious notice of the death incident of a young man on January 17 after his head got stuck in an automatic door at the entrance of a five-star hotel near Karachi’s PIDC area. According to details, the head of 28-year-old Sirajuddin got stuck in an automatic door at the entrance of Movenpick Hotel Karachi and the young man received critical injuries on his head and face when he tried to pass through it. The deceased belonged to Balochistan’s Pishin district and used to supply ice to the five star hotel.

Senator Rehman Malik in a statement said that he has directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Syed Kalim Iman and FIA to investigate as how substandard and technically faulty automatic door was installed at the main entrance of the hotel that took a life. He has directed to apprise the committee as why the scanner of the door was not working properly and who was responsible for its regular check-up and maintenance.

Senator Malik has also sought a detail report from the Ministry of Interior and IGP Islamabad about the reported increase in the number of street crimes, car and bikes thefts and burglaries in the Capital Territory of Islamabad. He said that “it was highly alarming that such crimes were taking place in the capital area of the country.”