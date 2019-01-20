Share:

PESHAWAR - The first anti-polio campaign of the year will be kicked off from Monday (tomorrow) across the province including the recently-merged sub-divisions (FRs) wherein more than 5.89 million children under the age of five years will be given oral polio vaccines.

The decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting held here at Emergency Operations Centre Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (EOC) with EOC Coordinator Capt (R) Kamran Afridi in the chair. Director EPI KP Dr Akram Shah, Team Lead UNICEF Dr Joahar, Team Lead WHO Dr Abid Nasir, Dr Ijaz Shah and Technical Focal Person BMGF Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, EOC Coordinator Kamran Afridi directed to ensure highest quality of the upcoming anti-polio campaign, saying that concerted efforts were needed to stop virus circulation in the environment and teams should make every effort to vaccinate child below the age of five.

He appreciated the teams’ efforts in curtailing polio cases and the number of affected districts in the province in last few years, however, he said, the virus continues to circulate in environment that can hit the unvaccinated child anytime and cripple him/her with long life disability.

Kamran Afridi said that polio eradication is a national emergency. He requested the parents to immunise their children against polio and help the region get rid of the menace.

Earlier, the meeting was informed that total target of the campaign stood at 5.89 million children for which 27,300 teams had been constituted out of which 19,398 were mobile teams, 1,620 fixed, 999 transit teams and 185 roaming teams.

Likewise, more than 30,000 security personnel would be deployed with the teams in sensitive areas to ensure security to the teams.

As many as 10 polio cases were reported from across the country in 2018 so far out of which 6 are from KP, 3 from Balochistan and one from Karachi.