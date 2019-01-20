Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested 11 suspects during ongoing targeted raids in various parts of a city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, ten suspects were arrested during a series of targeted raids in parts of a city including Saeedabad, Madina Colony, Saudabad and Super highway areas. The suspects arrested were identified as Ikram Shahzad, Omar Farooq, Khurram Shahzad, Saleh alias Nasir, Amir Khan, Samiullah, Pervez Khan, Shahid, Adil and Obaid. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of crimes including street crimes and robberies.

In another raid, the spokesperson also claimed to have arrested a suspect who later identified as Arif. He was arrested during a raid conducted on a tipped off at Chakiwara area of Lyari. According to spokesperson, the suspect arrested was involved in drug peddling. The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunitions and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal actions.