LAHORE - Model turned fashion choreographer who rose to fame as the CEO of Catwalk Event Management Productions has been accused of workplace harassment by a ‘former’ intern Neha Kewalramani.

Neha shared email screenshots with Altaf, explaining her experiences working for the company and announcing her decision to leave.

In the email, she spoke about her (and other team members) misconduct and unfair treatment by the CEO.

Neha took the issue on Facebook and wrote: “I never thought that I will take such bold step against someone. I think it’s high time to show your worth to people. Because what is wrong is wrong.”

She continued: “I had heard a lot about this lady always – bad words only. But I got the answer to it once I began working for her. She treats her employees like animals and slaves. Once you become a part of her company, you’re no more a kid of someone, or a brother neither a husband. Just a slave of Catwalk”.

Neha further accused Frieha of insulting and causing extreme distress to her employees.

“I’m not the only one, she does this to her every employee. I couldn’t speak there in front of her. But here am I, speaking now – so that everyone hears me out,” Neha explained.

“She has no right to treat us like this. She must be known in the industry but she should know how to treat others.”

The former intern also threatened to take legal action under the law of harassment in the workplace if the CEO of the PR firm did not apologise for his conduct.

Talking to the Nation, Frieha Altaf said: “Rather unfortunate and sad that a young, inexperienced intern should turn to social media rather than talk to her line manager to express her view. The intern is a young lady who is supposed to report and submit her work in a timely way. By passing her manager she would directly submit her work to me which naturally was not always up to mark. She was hired by the manager, not me.”

Frieha continued: “Interns do not get official desks as they are temporary. The lady in question did not complete her work on time, came and went as desired. When her work was done well she received appreciation as well which she forgets to mention. No employee is pressured to stay. If the environment of an event company is highly stressed and not suited to their personality they leave.”

She concluded saying: “Most young people who have no experience in a work environment only see the glamorous side of our events. A slave is someone who is owned by someone and not paid for services. My employees work very hard, long hours as is the nature of our job. That is what our clients except from us and appreciate. My employees are exceptional. Some of them have been with me over 15 years. I’m a perfectionist and I drive them to be the best they are. Many have gone on to open their own businesses and many have come back on their own will.”