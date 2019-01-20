Share:

FAISALABAD (PR) - First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba, producers of Daewoo Batteries, have achieved a most commendable feat in Pakistan’s corporate world, namely achievement of two coveted ISO certifications within the first year of production at its lead acid battery manufacturing plant in Faisalabad.

The two certifications, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001: 2015, were awarded to First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba, battery Division by SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company with 2400 offices and laboratories around the globe.

ISO 9001:2015 is a quality management certification attesting that FTMM’s products meet and satisfy the customer’s requirements in terms of product quality, features and services.

ISO14001: 2015 is an environment management certification attesting that the company’s environment management system is in conformity with all applicable regulatory requirements, and that the system is geared towards improvement of continuous environmental performance.