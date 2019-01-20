Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani has confirmed that he was in talks with different countries and soon country will hear very positive news about full-fledge international cricket returning to Pakistan.

Mani expressed these views while talking to the sports journalists here at Marghzar cricket ground on Saturday. “We are giving full focus to women cricket and our women team is doing quite well at international arena. Yes there is still much needed to be done in this regard but hopefully with best coaching and facilities and training our girls’ will be able to produce desired results.”

When asked about favouritism and passing on benefits to blue-eyes and government had made it clear there would be no nepotism in the PCB then what is the purpose of hiring an army of individuals and that too on hefty amount besides perks and privileges while the PCB is facing huge financial loses, Mani replied: “I won’t talk on these things, we are taking steps, which are in the interest of Pakistan cricket and the changes will bring more than desired results in due passage of time.”

When this correspondent asked Mani that he had been the ICC president and he enjoyed excellent relations with all the cricket boards, while Australian and England embassies in Islamabad are regularly conducting cricket matches for girls’ and underprivileged ones and former chairmen were regularly attending those events, he should use his sources and convince other embassies to start same for Pakistani girls and why he is not using his good offices to at least ensure England and Australian cricket teams visit Pakistan and play full series, Mani replied: “I will talk to both embassies high commissioners very soon and let me confirm you, we will left no stone unturned to ensure international cricket back in Pakistan. Now it is not 2009 and security situation of the country hass gradually improved. Our armed forces have ensured security returns to normalcy. We are quite hopeful that now international teams’ won’t hesitate and doesn’t have any reason not to travel to Pakistan.”

When this scribe asked Mani he had said during PSL-4 drafting that Darren Sammy should be given honorary Pakistan citizenship and Pride of Performance award for his contributions towards convincing international players to come and play in Pakistan, Mani replied: “I didn’t promise such thing. When this scribe said we have record of his speech, Mani kept quiet and had no answers.

When Mani was asked about task committee recommendations as federations are badly suffering due to stoppage of even meagre grants, Mani said: “I had submitted my detailed report to PM. The federations must come up with good results. Only government can’t support all the federations. Like the PCB they must also generate funds and must provide details of expenditures. We have given recommendations about each and every sports and now we didn’t talk about specific sports. We have given recommendations about sports structure, governance, sports accountability and framework of sports. Until these things are not streamlined, sports can’t go forward in Pakistan whether it is cricket, hockey or football.”

On Pakistan team’s performances in the South African Test matches, Mani replied: “We are disappointed with the results. It is not appropriate time to discus on this as series is still going on. After the completion of the series we will analyse things and discus in detail.” Mani said this year eight PSL matches will be held in Pakistan and Ab de Villiars, Ronchi and other foreign players are ready to play in Pakistan. “Once an international player comes and play in Pakistan, I can guarantee, he will always come and love to play in Pakistan.”

When asked about whether there are plans to replace Sarfraz before the world cup, Mani categorically said: “No, this is not the time. The series is going on and players are already under huge pressure. Why you guys want to put extra pressure on players. PSL is a good tournament. It was huge hit in first three years and I want next year 50 percent matches will be held in Pakistan and in two years entire PSL must be held in Pakistan, as cricket must return to Pakistan as quickly as possible,” Mani concluded.