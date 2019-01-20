Share:

NOORPUR THAL - Assistant Commissioner Ch Jafir Gugar has said that the Punjab government is promoting education to curb backwardness and poverty. “Education was the only way to eradicate all negative activities in the society as well as a means to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity.”

The AC stated these remarks while addressing a prize distribution ceremony at Govt High School Noorpur Thal here the other day.

Headmaster Malik Sultani Sikender Awan presided over the event while Tehsildar Malik Shahid Mehmood and other local prominent personalities were also present on the occasion. Ch Jafir Gujar urged the teachers to come up to the public expectations and discharge their obligations with dedication and commitment. He said that apart from teachers’ responsibility, it was duty of parents to mould their children and help them become responsible member of society. The AC congratulated all the position holders and lauded the efforts of the headmaster Malik Sultani Sikender Awan and his teaching staff. Earlier, the headmaster presented his welcome address and thanked the chief guest AC Ch Muhammad Jafir Gujar and others. Later, the chief guest gave award to students who secured positions in different exams.