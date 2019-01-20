Share:

Parliamentary Secretary and Member National Assembly Kanwal Shauzab said the federal government is taking solid steps for the welfare and development of women.

Speaking in Gujjar Khan on Sunday, she said Pakistani women are capable and already working in every field of life for the development and prosperity of the country.

She said the government is introducing new polices for women as they contribute over 50 per cent of the population.

Kanwal Shauzab said the government is focusing to encourage women because no society can develop without development of women.