MIRPUR (AJK) - Jammu Kashmir National Front Saturday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of Peer Saifullah, languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail and stressed upon New Delhi to release all political prisoners of Kashmir unconditionally because even courts have now come to know that there is nothing against them and all the accusations against them are politically motivated.

The J&K National Front spokesman and Central Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani said while talking to journalists on Saturday that reports suggest that Peer Saifullah, who was operated upon for his head tumour before his arrest by NIA, is seriously ill in Tihar jail in New Delhi which has endangered his life, demanding he must immediately be admitted to the same hospital where he was operated upon.

He said that Shahidul Islam, who is also languishing in the same jail, has some serious domestic problems including his wife’s ailment. Same is the case with National Front chairman Nayeem Khan whose old mother is seriously ill and desperately wants to see his jailed son.

Wani said that all the political prisoners of Kashmir languishing in different jails in and outside the state are facing a lot and it seems that their incarceration is meant to trouble these political people for their political ideologies so as to make them surrender their political demand of right to self determination.

However, it has been proved by the incarcerated leaders like Nayeem Khan and others time and again that New Delhi can only jail them but not their ideology which is being followed in letter and sprite in the disputed region, he added.