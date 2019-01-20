Share:

ISLAMABAD - Shelter homes established by the city administration have provided relief to the labour class, and a tiny fraction of it now does not sleep hungry under the open sky in the federal capital. Two buildings in the capital are now catering to homeless people, offering shelter and a temporary albeit comfortable reprieve from the biting winter.

Male labourers and visitors in search of food and shelter have thronged shelter homes, but so far females’ rooms in the centres remain vacant. It was 7:00 pm and the cold wave of winter in the city had slowed life. However, despite the freezing temperature, around fifty people, mostly adults, were queued for their registration in a shelter home (Panahgah) in sector I-11. The police constable on the main entrance was sending people in groups of five, for their registration in the shelter camp. After the verification of their identities, these people, who mostly include labourers, would have the permission of staying there and will be served with food. However, not all those in the queue will be lucky enough to spend the night at the shelter home as it has a limited capacity of accommodating people.

Many people from the underprivileged background are visiting the capital city from different parts of the country to stay at the shelter as they don’t have to pay the rent for shelter or food. “It’s a blessing for a poor person like me who has not found work on Friday,” said Zafar Khan, a daily wage labourer from Dera Ismail Khan. Zafar was able to register himself at the shelter and after having dinner, was allotted a bed on the first floor in a hall where around 100 other beds were also placed.

Zafar said that he sits in the Peshawar Mor area daily, where a contractor comes and hires labourers on daily wages, but does not pay them daily. The contractor pays the labourers when he gets money from the company/owner, and sometimes a labourer is not paid for several days. Because of his severe financial constraints, Zafar has left a rented room that he was sharing with his companions and has become dependent on the shelter home in I-11/4 for food and shelter.

The city administration following the directions of Prime Minister (PM) had inaugurated two shelter homes on the busy junctions of the city. One was established at I-11/4, at the famous Sabzi Mandi Mor, which is also the largest bus stand of the city and thousands of people travel, enter and exit the city from there.

The other one has been established in Tarlai area, which is also another busy hub on the boundary with Rawalpindi. In less than a month, both the shelter homes provided accommodation to around 4000 people, while hundreds of people daily come and dine there as well.

I-11/4 shelter home has the bed capacity of 120 people, while ten beds have been placed in separate rooms for the female visitors as well. Six washrooms have also been constructed inside the building.

The double story building has been divided into different sections where the visitors are also provided with medical facilities. Along with having tidy beds, pillows, blankets, and sheets, the temporary visitors have been facilitated with television and heaters so that they should not feel abandoned while staying out of their homes. Same standards have been maintained at Tarlai shelter home, which was earlier a rest house.

The administration out of 150 beds has allocated 20 in four rooms for female visitors as well, but they are still vacant, as no female visitor has come to avail it yet. An Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration official Mohammad Shoaib at Tarlai Panahgah said that people start arriving in the evening and leave at 8:00 am after they are served with breakfast.

“The number of visitors is increasing as they are not being charged anything and are being provided with best possible facilities,” he said. Shoaib also added that food is served twice, provided by philanthropists and different NGOs. He said that so far no female visitor has been registered there.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pothohar Mehreen Baloch said that the administration has followed a proper registration system for admission in the shelter homes and preference is being given to the people visiting from outside the city. She said that most people being hosted in the shelter homes are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and South Punjab, who do not have a proper place to live in the city. She said that at the I-11 shelter home, food is being served to people three times a day and around four hundred people are served food each time.

She also said that the entry of the visitors is closed at 9:00 pm and administration staff is present around the clock to help the visitors.

Ms Baloch, the official, said that the strength of the visitors is increasing by each passing day, while the society also needs to come forward to the help their poor countrymen.