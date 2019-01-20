Share:

LAHORE - A local accountability court extended till January 26 the physical remand of former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in the Paragon Housing scam.

The order was passed when a NAB prosecutor told the court that details of Khawaja brothers’ bank accounts had been obtained and now the institution needed time to investigate the matter further.

However, Khawaja brothers’ lawyer said no “irregularities” were spotted in his clients’ bank accounts and there was no need to extend their physical remand. He said court should grant a judicial remand of his clients.

Both the PML-N leaders were accused of receiving millions of rupees in commissions by illegal allotment of plots in the Paragon Housing Society scam.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry into the case last year after finding illegalities in a land deal involving the PHS and the Punjab Land Development Company.

Later, talking to reporters outside the court, Khwaja Saad criticised the five-month performance of the PTI government, saying the present setup has turned the economy upside down.

Asserting that they have made everything difficult for the nation, the former minister predicted that the status quo cannot continue.

He said the government has gone to what he called incapable people because of which it would not complete its constitutional term of five years.

Answering a question, Saad Rafiq said opposition parties wanted the system to continue despite their serious reservations about the outcome of the general elections.

However, he said, the rulers would not be able to stay in power for five years. Things, he said, would change pretty soon.