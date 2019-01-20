Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has finalized arrangements for the 60th foundation day ceremony scheduled to be held on January 29.

Initially on a piece of land of 256 kanals, the then First Lady Naheed Sikandar Mirza laid the foundation of Darul Falah on February 27,A 1958 where later Governor Akhtar Husain held the opening ceremony of LGH on January 29, 1959. Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Muhammad Tayyab said that a graceful ceremony would be arranged on completion of 60 years of service for the ailing humanity. He said that the hospital has different identity of serving patients for brain diseases at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. He said other departments like Medical, Ortho, Radiology, Children Ward, Gynae, Surgical and Eye were also serving the patients. He said that latest laboratories and diagnosis centres were also working. He said that many personalities who had served this hospital would also be invited.