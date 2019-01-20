Share:

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-3 at Anfield on Saturday, extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points clear of Manchester City.

Crystal Palace led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Andros Townsend's opener before Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in front early in the second half .

Afte r James Hopkins pulled the Crystal Palace level with a header, Salah made his second goal and Sadio Mane added Liverpool's fourth goal in stoppage time, making Max Meyer's goal seem a consolation for the Palace.

Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny scored first-half goals as Arsenal secured a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Chelsea. Koscielny helped Arsenal double the lead in 39th minute after Lacazette's opener in 14th minute into the game.

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford scored to give Manchester United their seventh straight win and sixth place on the league table as the Red Devil held off Brighton 2-1 at Old Trafford .