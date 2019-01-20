Share:

KARACHI - Thousands of enthusiastic athletes are expected to attend the Marathon race in the city, as registration was opened at Commissioner office Karachi. The race would be held on February 3 and after passing different route would be culminated at Moeen Khan Academy.

This was said by commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Ahmed Shalwani during the meeting at commissioner office on Saturday.

He said that marathon belonging to all gender and age groups participated in mini marathons and the aim of the event is to spread peace and tolerance among the citizens.

He said chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is also very handful for event as it will reflect the real face of the city.

The commissioner believed that it is mega event that going to be organise in large scale after 26 years and city institutions including Administration, law enforcement agencies as well as Sindh government is enthusiastic to make the event happened.