LAHORE - Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed on Saturday said that several development schemes including repairing of streetlights were at standstill due to unavailability of funds.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss the matters of the local bodies. Deputy mayors of Samanabad Zone, Aziz Bhatti Zone, Data Gunj Baksh Zone and Wagah Zone participated in the meeting .

The mayor said the issue of streetlights has been lingering on due to shortage of funds and same situation was on the cleanliness. He said citizens were suffering due to non-issuance of funds to their respective local government’s representatives.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has asked the MCL to repair the damaged streetlights of city which came under MCL jurisdiction. She has given January 25 deadline to the corporation and Tepa to repair the broken streetlights.

The DC also called for SOPs of streetlights functioning which came under the jurisdiction of MCL and Lahore Development Authority.

She has directed Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Lahore Amar Shafiq to monitor the situation of availability of streetlights. District administration has decided to take action against those departments which would not compliance with the directions.