Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted new rain spell in parts of country from today.

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Saturday and likely to grip most parts of the country on Sunday.

Widespread rain with (snowfall over hills) is expected in Balochistan (Quetta, Kalat, Sibbi, Nasirbad, Makran divisions), Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, D.I khan, D.G khan, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at scattered places in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, Zhob, SH. Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana divisions.

Snowfall (moderate to heavy intensity) over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.