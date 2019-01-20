Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Industry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Saturday chaired a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review Industries Department's schemes and future strategy for industrial promotion.

On this occasion, the minister said that a strategy was being devised for implementation of new industrial policy, besides finalising the schemes to promote small and medium industries in the province, while an economic corridor on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway was also being established. He was of the view that profit earning was not government's task but to facilitate the investors.

He directed the Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC), Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) to focus on facilitation instead of profit earning, asserting that these institutions would have to give results by improving their administrative affairs.

Provincial Minister also directed the authorities concerned to identify land for establishing expo centre in Faisalabad. The meeting also decided to establish an expo centre in Multan as well.

He mentioned that Punjab government had abolished the licensing fee for scales to benefit small shopkeepers and warned that those involved in measuring improperly would have to face severe punishment.

Secretary Punjab Industries Department, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chief Operating Officer, CEO of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), Managing Director PSIC and other officers concerned attended the meeting.