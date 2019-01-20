Share:

Karachi - The Sindh government has chalked out various positive programmes for women empowerment through awareness at their doorstep and working at community level basis, said Provincial Minister for Women Development.

In a meeting with a five-member delegation of Poverty Eradication Initiative led by its Executive Director Shahid Yusaf, Shehla said that various NGOs are taken onboard to achieve the desired targets through maximum participation of community. She said to provide fast relief to the women, 1094 complaint cell has been reactivated that give positive results, adding that 15 more districts will be covered.

The delegation comprises Syed Gohar Ali Shah, Aijaz Ali Khwaja, Dr Misbah Health Specialist and Musarat Rani. They discussed the mutual interest relating to women empowerment, legal and health assistance, implementation on early child marriage restriction, domestic violence and other women issues in detail.

Executive Director PEI Shahid Yusaf apprised the minister about their activities throughout Sindh Province in which 50 major hospitals provided have been medicines and equipments through establishing help desk ar all hospitals. Furthermore, he said that women would also be provided legal and health assistance very soon, adding that as many as 1.1 million students of more than 5,000 schools are being provided educational facilities by the PEI. Shehla Raza appreciated the efforts of the PEI and assured full support and cooperation for achieving the goal.

Separately, the Special Assistance to Chief Minister Sindh Dr. Khatoomal Jeevan also held a meeting with the delegation and discussed the mutual interest relating to development of Thar through social sector measures at grass root level.

Jeevan said that present PPP government under the leader ship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Ex-President Asif Ali Zardari had taken initiatives for social sector development program in Thar area. He apprised that various development programs including distribution of free wheat & food items to families of Thar area without any discrimination are being carried out. “More than 6 billion rupees were provided to 5890 families in third phase while 57 families in second phase and 10 families remaining of first phase. Other programs are also being launched with the help of NGOs in Thar to reduce the poverty in the area to further develop Thar in practical manner,” he added.

He also Jeevan lauded the endeavors of PEI in health and education sectors and asked it to work in the Thar through social sector development for the prosperous and progress of Thar.