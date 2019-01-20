Share:

ISLAMABAD - While the parliament has declared drought-stricken Balochistan districts as calamity-hit area, some of the lawmakers from the affected areas want the government to discuss it in the Council of Common Interests.

The matter related to the lives of the people should be discussed in the CCI to evolve a permanent solution, as declaring a drought-hit area would not serve the purpose.

The situation reached the stage of drought not only because of shortage of rains but many other factors are also behind it, the lawmakers from Balochistan shared.

The lower house of parliament unanimously adopted a resolution to declare drought-stricken districts of Balochistan as calamity-hit areas. As many as eighteen districts of Balochistan have been declared as calamity-stricken areas.

“Lack of rains in Balochistan is not the only reasons of drought, as other factors including power outages in the area are also playing role,” said Khalid Khan Magsi, talking to The Nation.

He said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has started its work but it would not prove as real solution.

“Declaring a calamity-hit area cannot resolve the real issue as constructive measures to avoid drought in the future should also be evolved,” said the MNA from Balochistan.

Magi was of the view that the operation against the electricity theft started not at appropriate time. “In wheat season, this operation is unjustified as the concerned organisation (WAPD) sometime cut the whole line including of those consumers who are paying bills regularly,” he said.

Another MNA from Balochistan Khan Muhammad Jamali said that the issue need to be discussed in the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to evolve a permanent solution.

The lawmakers from other districts from Sindh are also demanding to declare their areas as calamity-hit areas.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan had also informed that a national consultative workshop would be organised for the assistance of drought-stricken areas of both Balochistan and Sindh.