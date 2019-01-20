Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has decided to summon Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi next week in case of ‘illegal’ allotment of land to a private housing society in Rawalpindi in his last tenure as Chief Minister Punjab, The Nation has learnt.

The NAB Rawalpindi Bureau had summoned Parvez Elahi on Friday last but he did not appear before the NAB investigation team to record his statement in this case.

Sources in Bureau told The Nation that the NAB is investigating former CM Punjab Parvez Elahi who ordered the demarcation of forest land in Rawalpindi and provided benefit to his family members through this act. They said that NAB summoned Parvez Elahi and son of former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in the same case. However, they said son of Chauhdry Shujaat had appeared before the investigation team and recorded his statement.

The Supreme Court summoned Parvez Elahi in the same case and asked him to tell under what authority he directed the demarcation in forest land and to benefit a private housing scheme and his family members. Later, the apex court referred the case to NAB with direction to investigate the case and submit a report to the court.