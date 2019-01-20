Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that no Opposition party would oppose military courts established to ensure peace in the country.

Addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters, he said there was no option other than Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift the country. He said a huge investment would come with the visit of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Pakistan which was expected soon.

He also predicted that US President Donald Trump would also come to Pakistan as the world was well persuaded by the policies of the PTI’s government. He said with the support of friendly countries like China and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan was now able to talk to International Monetary Fund (IMF) in strong position.

To a question about mini-budget, he assured that common man would not be affected with the mini-budget. “Nawaz and Zardari are responsible for inflation in the country,” he added.

To another question, he said that there was no threat to PTI’s government and Pakistan Muslim League (Q) was not going anywhere. “All institutions and the nation was standing with Imran Khan against corruption,” he added.

He said that thieves and looters were responsible for the current crises in the country and the PTI government was working against corruption.

To another question, the minister said that Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman was unable to sleep well after opening his fake accounts case. “I am worried about PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto as he should follow Zulfikar Ali Bhutto instead of his father in politics,” he added.

Sh Rashid said there was no room for Sharif and Zardari families in politics in future. He said Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in favour of him. “Shehbaz can never succeed in getting NRO,” he added.

To another question about his membership in Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the minister said that he had written a letter for this purpose to speaker and claimed no one could stop him from being member of the PAC. “It is Sh Rashid who will summon PML-N leaders in the PAC in corruption cases,” he added.

To a question, he said it was upon PTI to withdraw any member from the PAC for making him (Sheikh Rashid) member of the PAC. “I am the most senior parliamentarian and an experienced member, so it is my right to be member of the PAC,” he added.

He said there was no place for corrupt people in the country. He said that it was dishonesty that Shehbaz had become chairman of the PAC. “Imran wants to run assembly so he got agreed on chairmanship of the PAC,” he added.