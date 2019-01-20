Share:

For the first time, Pakistan’s lower house of parliament was informed about the commercial value of exporting human hair.

According to the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce, in the past five years, Pakistan exported human hair worth 1.6 mln USD. Pakistan exports hair to China, the US, the UAE and other countries throughout the world.

Meanwhile, the US and Japan are the biggest markets for premium-quality hair for their entertainment industries. In China, the demand for hair is on the rise, due to growth in the cosmetics industry.

In 2017, worldwide sales of exported human hair totalled $81.2 million.