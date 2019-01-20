Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan will achieve its target of record exports this year, Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce and Industries Abdur Razzak Dawood said on Saturday.

Addressing a conference, he said despite unfavorable circumstances economy was moving on right track, with current account deficit still being a challenge. He said emergency measures were being taken to cope with the issue of current account deficit.

He claimed that economy fared batter in 2018 as compared to December last year, adding that Pakistan would manage to take its exports to $27 billion dollars. The Adviser conceded that he could not focus on edible oil but vowed to take the industry forward.

He also confirmed that American company Cargill has showed interest in investing millions of dollars in Pakistan. Dawood said Pakistan's exports would be increased rapidly, adding that the country has acquired $1 billion rice and sugar export market in China.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razzaq Dawood has said China is lending help to us in energy and other sectors and it is ready to provide us one billion dollars for scaling up exports.

Addressing a ceremony here, he said there is need to curtail imports for economic improvement. We are reducing our dependence on imports.

He held we are making the environment conducive for investment and we have set the economy on right track despite monumental challenges. Government is taking steps for improvement in agriculture sector. Business community should play their role in the development of the country.

He remarked Pakistan was facing trade and current account deficit and we are striving to sort it out on emergency basis. We are trying to cut down imports and increase exports, he added. He underlined, “We have to make efforts for upgrading lifestyle of people besides improving foreign exchange reserves. We have to ameliorate the condition through public-private partnership.

He observed we are trying to bring dollars in the country through exports and we will meet the export target of over 27 billion dollars in the current year.